Mesa 17.3 is having a tough time getting out the door with now being up to a sixth release candidate, but the official release is now expected this week.
Mesa 17.3.0 originally was expected for release by mid-November and then last week with 17.3-RC5 that was expected to be the last RC, but now RC6 is out. Emil Velikov believes Mesa 17.3.0 will be released now in about two days, or around Wednesday, 6 December.
Mesa 17.3-RC6 has a number of Intel i965 OpenGL fixes, a few R600g fixes, just a couple RadeonSI fixes, and other minor work.
The list of fixes can be found on Mesa-dev. See our Mesa 17.3 feature overview to learn more about what makes this release great.
Add A Comment