Emil Velikov of Collabora has just announced the fourth weekly release candidate of the upcoming Mesa 17.3.
The development cycle for 17.3 is going into overtime with no 17.3.0 stable release yet ready due to open blocker bugs. As of this morning there are still eight open blocker bugs against the 17.3 release tracker. The open issues involve Intel GPU hangs with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DiRT Rally, some Intel OpenGL/Vulkan test case failures, a performance regression for i965, and some other Intel issues.
There are though about two dozen fixes in Mesa 17.3.0-RC4, mostly affecting Intel NIR and fragment shader code, some build system updates, i965 adjustments, fixes to Broadcom VC5, and a few RADV changes.
The list of 17.3-RC4 fixes can be found via Mesa-dev. At least this release will hopefully be ready to ship by later this month and when it is ready, there is a lot of new features.
