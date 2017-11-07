Mesa 17.3 RC3 is now available as the third weekly release candidate for this quarterly installment to Mesa 3D that will likely be released as stable within the next week or two.
Mesa 17.3 RC3 has just a few RADV and RadeonSI fixes, a fix to i915 Gallium3D to allow glxgears to run again, a few i965 Mesa changes, a couple fixes to the Intel OpenGL driver, and other minor updates.
The list of these minor fixes can be found on mesa-dev.
The notable features to this latest Mesa 3D update for 2017 are outlined in our Mesa 17.3 feature overview.
