For those still riding the older Mesa 17.2 series rather than the current Mesa 17.3 series that saw its v17.3.1 update this week, v17.2.8 is now available.
Mesa 17.2 maintenance will be ending soon so it's time to begin thinking about upgrading to Mesa 17.3 if using Mesa Git is not your cup of tea. Mesa 17.2.8 has some Intel and AMD driver fixes, a seg fault fix for the SPIR-V compiler, Gallium fixes, fixed endian detection on Windows, and other minor alterations.
More details on Mesa 17.2.8 via Mesa-announce.
