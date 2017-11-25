While the release of the belated Mesa 17.3 is imminent, Mesa 17.2.6 is now available as the current latest stable release.
Andres Gomez of Igalia announced the Mesa 17.2.6 release just minutes ago with more than 50 changes/fixes found in this maintenance update.
Mesa 17.2.6 features several core GLSL and SPIR-V fixes, Intel OpenGL and Vulkan fixes, corrections to the multiple AMD/Radeon drivers, and various other fixes throughout this massive code-base for the user-space 3D graphics drivers.
Those riding the Mesa 17.2 stable series and curious about the particular fixes in this release can find the complete change-log via the mailing list announcement.
Meanwhile, Mesa 17.3.0 should be released in the week ahead. As of writing three blocker bugs remain for this next quarterly feature update to Mesa that brings many exciting changes as outlined in our Mesa 17.3 feature overview.
