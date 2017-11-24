Mesa 17.2.6 RC Arrives With 50+ Fixes
While Mesa 17.3 is imminent and should be released as stable within the next few days, Mesa 17.2.6 is being prepped for release as the current point release.

Mesa 17.2.6 so far has accumulated more than fifty patches over the past few weeks and there still is the possibility of some more patches landing soon. This hearty point release includes some GLSL compiler fixes, SPIR-V corrections, Intel driver fixes, RadeonSI/RADV/R600g fixes on the red side, and an assortment of other maintenance work.

The complete list of the fixes for those curious if you've been bitten by Mesa 17.2 bugs/regressions can be found via the Mesa mailing list.

Mesa 17.2.6 should be released as stable on Saturday. Stay tuned meanwhile for the Mesa 17.3.0 that should be out before the month is through.
