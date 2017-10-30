Mesa 17.2.4 is now available as the newest stable release of Mesa 3D while Mesa 17.3 is up to its second release candidate.
Mesa 17.2.4 was released today with several Intel OpenGL/Vulkan fixes, memory leak fixes for the Mesa state tracker, a Vulkan windowing system integration memory leak fix for X11, and some other small fixes.
The short list of Mesa 17.2.4 changes for this bi-weekly point release can be found via Mesa-dev.
Also out this morning is Mesa 17.3-RC2 as the latest weekly release candidate until 17.3.0 is ready to ship around mid-November. Mesa 17.3-RC2 has some Meson build system updates, RADV Vulkan driver fixes, various NIR fixes, several Intel BLORP updates, a RadeonSI fix for ARK Survival Evolved, and other fixes.
