Mesa 17.2.2 vs. 17.3.1 vs. 17.4-dev RadeonSI Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 December 2017 at 03:53 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Here are some other end-of-year benchmarks I had been working on in looking at the current performance of Mesa 17.2.2 versus 17.3.1 versus 17.4-devel Git with RadeonSI OpenGL on three different graphics cards.

These latest benchmarks are with an RX 580, R9 Fury, and RX Vega 64 in looking at the three latest Mesa branches -- Mesa 17.2.2 was from the Ubuntu 17.10 archive, then Pkppa providing the current Mesa 17.3.1 stable, and then Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite a range of benchmarks were run with RadeonSI.

For the most part the RadeonSI Gallium3D performance gets better each step of the way.

Sometimes, the differences are small.

Dota 2 with OpenGL benefits from the latest Mesa.

In some instances are Vega regressions.

View more of this test data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

