Mer Project Merging With Sailfish OS

Mer, the fork of MeeGo that aimed to provide a free alternative to Maemo for Nokia devices, is now finally merging with Sailfish OS.
Jolla's Sailfish OS already was based on Mer albeit with the proprietary UI and other components added in. Mer meanwhile hasn't seen too much work recently and now mostly in name is merging with Jolla's Sailfish OS.
Over time a number of organisations used the Mer core as a base for their work. However, there was one that stood out: Jolla with Sailfish OS which started to use Mer core in its core and they have been by far the most consistent contributors and supporters of Mer.
Once again, Mer has served it’s purpose and can retire. To clarify that this will be the official ‘working in the open’ core of SailfishOS we’re going to gradually merge merproject.org and sailfishos.org.
Those interested in Mer / Sailfish OS can learn more via this blog post.
