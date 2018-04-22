MenuLibre is the advanced menu editor that supports most Linux desktop environments including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Budgie, Cinnamon, EDE, LXQt, MATE, and Pantheon. MenuLibre 2.2 is the first major release for the project in over two years.
MenuLibre 2.2 brings support for the Desktop Entry v1.1 specification, improved KeyFile back-end, various user-interface improvements, new layout preferences, Budgie/GNOME/Pantheon now using client-side decorations while other desktops still use server-side decorations, and various other changes.
Those wishing to learn more about MenuLibre 2.2.0 can do so via today's announcement of this big update.
