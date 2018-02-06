MenuLibre 2.1.5 Menu Editor Adds Budgie & KDE Plasma Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 6 February 2018 at 09:46 AM EST. 3 Comments
MenuLibre is the menu editor program supporting FreeDesktop.org's Desktop Entry Specification and supports most desktop environments out there for customizations of their menus.

Today's MenuLibre 2.1.5 release notably adds support for menu editing on the Budgie and KDE Plasma desktop environments. This adds to MenuLibre officially supporting GNOME, LXDE, LXQt, Pantheon, Unity, and Xfce.

This MenuLibre 2.1.5 version also features improved support for the MATE desktop, StartupWMClass key window identification, and various bug fixes.


More details on MenuLibre 2.1.5 via today's release announcement.
