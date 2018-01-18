MenuLibre 2.1.4 Released For Menu Editing On GNOME/LXDE/Xfce/Unity
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 18 January 2018 at 07:50 AM EST.
MenuLibre is an advanced menu editor that supports not just one desktop environment but GNOME, LXDE, Xfce, Cinnamon, and Unity Linux systems.

Today's MenuLibre 2.1.4 for advanced menu editing of Linux desktop systems has a new "test launcher" option, new sorting abilities for menus, new layout preferences for desktops supporting client-side decorations, improved file handling, and many bug fixes.


Those wishing to learn more about MenuLibre 2.1.4 can find out all the important details via today's release announcement. The MenuLibre project is hosted on Launchpad.
