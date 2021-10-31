Memory Folios Looks For Inclusion In Linux 5.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 October 2021 at 08:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
After memory folios failed to make it into Linux 5.15, this low-level change to the kernel memory management code that has possible performance implications is looking to land for Linux 5.16.

Ahead of the Linux 5.16 merge window that may open as soon as tomorrow, Matthew Wilcox sent in his pull request for introducing folios to the kernel. Here is the main excerpt from the pull request for those not familiar with folios or having forgot the details over the months that this feature has been in the works:
The point of all this churn is to allow filesystems and the page cache to manage memory in larger chunks than PAGE_SIZE. The original plan was to use compound pages like THP does, but I ran into problems with some functions expecting only a head page while others expect the precise page containing a particular byte. The folio type allows a function to declare that it's expecting only a head page. Almost incidentally, this allows us to remove various calls to VM_BUG_ON(PageTail(page)) and compound_head().

This pull request converts just parts of the core MM and the page cache. For 5.17, we intend to convert various filesystems (XFS and AFS are ready; other filesystems may make it) and also convert more of the MM and page cache to folios. For 5.18, multi-page folios should be ready.

The multi-page folios offer some improvement to some workloads. The 80% win is real, but appears to be an artificial benchmark (postgres startup, which isn't a serious workload). Real workloads (eg building the kernel, running postgres in a steady state, etc) seem to benefit between 0-10%. I haven't heard of any performance losses as a result of this series. Nobody has done any serious performance tuning; I imagine that tweaking the readahead algorithm could provide some more interesting wins. There are also other places where we could choose to create large folios and currently do not, such as writes that are larger than PAGE_SIZE.

For end-users, it means possible performance benefits and over succeeding kernel releases the functionality around memory folios will be built up.

See the pull request for more details. Now to see if Linus Torvalds decides to pull this ~2k+ lines of changes or if any other new/renewed objections are raised over the addition.
2 Comments
Related News
Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16
Linux 5.15-rc7 Released A Day Late Due To Travels
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Linux 5.15-rc6 Ticks Up In Size, Stops Using AMD SME By Default
Cluster Scheduler Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16
DAMON Extended To Offer Physical Memory Address Space Monitoring
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added
PipeWire 0.3.39 Brings Libcamera Plugin Improvements, Better Compatibility For JACK Apps
FreeBSD 12.3 Prepares For New Release Ahead Of Christmas, Beta Starts
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring