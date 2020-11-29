Mediatek DRM Driver Adding MT8167 Support In Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 November 2020 at 12:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Mediatek MT8167 SoC was announced four years ago already while for the Linux 5.11 kernel in early 2021 will finally be display support via the open-source Mediatek DRM driver.

The Mediatek MT8167 SoC is used by several different Android tablets in recent years. Among the users of the SoC are the Acer Iconia One, Winnovo Tablet 8, Lenovo ZA400027US, and others. This SoC has two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 low-power cores. The 3D graphics are based on the PowerVR GX6250 but what's being supported with Linux 5.11 is just the display support for this SoC and not any PowerVR acceleration.

The MT8167 SoC support plus other Mediatek DRM driver improvements were sent in this weekend to DRM-Next ahead of next month's Linux 5.11 merge window. The full list of patches can be found via dri-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User
Linux 5.10-rc5 Released And It's Still Seeing Too Much Churn
Linux Sees A Slew Of Point Releases Due To That Nasty IBM POWER9 Vulnerability
Clang LTO Support For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A Seventh Time
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
Linux 5.10-rc4 Released But The Kernel Hasn't Calmed Down Yet
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User