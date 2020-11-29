The Mediatek MT8167 SoC was announced four years ago already while for the Linux 5.11 kernel in early 2021 will finally be display support via the open-source Mediatek DRM driver.
The Mediatek MT8167 SoC is used by several different Android tablets in recent years. Among the users of the SoC are the Acer Iconia One, Winnovo Tablet 8, Lenovo ZA400027US, and others. This SoC has two Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 low-power cores. The 3D graphics are based on the PowerVR GX6250 but what's being supported with Linux 5.11 is just the display support for this SoC and not any PowerVR acceleration.
The MT8167 SoC support plus other Mediatek DRM driver improvements were sent in this weekend to DRM-Next ahead of next month's Linux 5.11 merge window. The full list of patches can be found via dri-devel.
Add A Comment