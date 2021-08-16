Mediatek MT8167 DRM Driver Support Coming For Linux 5.15
The Mediatek Direct Rendering Manager driver updates slated for Linux 5.15 were sent out this weekend.

Besides implementing mmap support as a GEM function option, MT8133 AAL support, and other low-level changes to this Direct Rendering Manager driver, there is new hardware support in the form of MT8167 bring-up. The Mediatek mmap code as a GEM function now allows for the driver to use DRM helpers for different mmap callbacks and does save a few lines of code.

The Mediatek MT8167 is a SoC powered by four Arm Cotex-A35 cores and PowerVR GE8300 graphics that was launched back in 2017. The MT8167 is primarily used by various tablets. It's very late now and far from cutting edge, but did appear in various Android tablets that can still be acquired like the Acer Iconia One. There was some support for the MT8167 added back in Linux 5.11 while now it appears the display driver support should be fully working with the DSI interface.

More details on the Mediatek DRM changes via this pull request for DRM-Next to in turn land in a few weeks with the Linux 5.15 merge window.
