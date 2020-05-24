There is a lot of wireless (and wired) networking activity each kernel cycle but for the upcoming Linux 5.8 merge window it looks like there will be particularly a lot for MediaTek drivers.
The MediaTek MT76 driver work now queued in wireless-drivers-next ahead of Linux 5.8 has around 14 thousand lines of new code. Among the MediaTek wireless highlights are:
- New device support for MediaTek MT76x0 and MT76x2 hardware.
- MT7615 and MT7663 fixes.
- TDLS (Tunneled Direct Link Setup) support.
- MediaTek MT7915 support via a new driver. The MT7915 chipset was announced at CES 2020 towards the start of the year for supporting WiFi 6 Wave 1+ and other features.
- Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN) support for the MT7663.
- Various other improvements.
More details on this MediaTek wireless driver work slated for Linux 5.8 via this -next merge.
Add A Comment