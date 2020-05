There is a lot of wireless (and wired) networking activity each kernel cycle but for the upcoming Linux 5.8 merge window it looks like there will be particularly a lot for MediaTek drivers.The MediaTek MT76 driver work now queued in wireless-drivers-next ahead of Linux 5.8 has around 14 thousand lines of new code. Among the MediaTek wireless highlights are:- New device support for MediaTek MT76x0 and MT76x2 hardware.- MT7615 and MT7663 fixes.- TDLS (Tunneled Direct Link Setup) support.- MediaTek MT7915 support via a new driver. The MT7915 chipset was announced at CES 2020 towards the start of the year for supporting WiFi 6 Wave 1+ and other features. Wake On Wireless LAN (WoWLAN) support for the MT7663.- Various other improvements.More details on this MediaTek wireless driver work slated for Linux 5.8 via this -next merge