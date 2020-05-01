MediaGoblin 0.10 Released With Video Subtitles Support, Other Small Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 May 2020 at 06:37 AM EDT.
Last month the GNU MediaGoblin project announced they were still alive and have now managed to deliver a new release in the form of version 0.10.

MediaGoblin is the GNU project focused on providing a free and decentralized web platform for media sharing. It's been four years since the last MediaGoblin release but that changed with now having version 0.10.

MediaGoblin 0.10 has a new plug-in to support displaying video subtitles, support for video transcoding, the ability to display videos in multiple resolutions, and "a large number of smaller improvements." In the process are also quite a number of bug fixes.

More details on MediaGoblin 0.10 via the release announcement. Those unfamiliar with this open-source media publishing platform can learn more at MediaGoblin.org.
