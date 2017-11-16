The media subsystem updates have been submitted for Linux 4.15 and continues the recent theme of HDMI CEC "Consumer Electronics Control" upbringing within the mainline kernel.
HDMI CEC is the technology marketed under a variety of different brands for allowing one remote control to interface with a multitude of HDMI-connected devices. CEC is the standard for command and control over HDMI between connected devices. Back in Linux 4.10 is when HDMI CEC graduated out of staging after this kernel framework was originally merged back in Linux 4.8.
The media updates for Linux 4.15 bring NVIDIA Tegra CEC support that should be working with at least the Jetson TK1/TX1 and potentially other Tegra-powered devices on the mainline kernel.
There's also a new cec-gpio driver that's new to this kernel. This HDMI CEC GPIO driver is mainly designed to allow single-board computers with GPIO pins to serve as a cheap CEC debugger when paired with the cec-ctl command in user-space. Cisco has demonstrated this with a Raspberry Pi 3 while any other ARM SBC with GPIO pins should be able to do the trick.
Other media updates for Linux 4.15 include an imx274 sensor driver, a new "tango-ir" RC driver, core code improvements for CEC/V4L2, and other clean-ups and fixes. Details via this PR.
While on the HDMI CEC topic, the Linux 4.15 DRM updates include HDMI CEC support for TI OMAP4 SoCs within the omapdrm driver and HDMI CEC support too within the adv7511 DRM driver.
