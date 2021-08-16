Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework

The Maui open-source user interface framework and Maui Apps are out with a new release for those interested in this framework and applications that are designed to work well cross-device as well as largely working cross-platform too.
Maui 2 was announced on Sunday with a number of improvements to the framework itself as well as the Maui 2 Apps.
New to Maui 2 with the MauiKit Frameworks are new widgets, more polished graphical components, and refinements to enhance the experience of Maui apps across devices.
Meanwhile on their default application front, some of the Maui Apps 2 changes include:
- Their Index file manager now can benefit from faster scrolling in the browser, more file thumbnail previews are handled, a flatter/cleaner UI, and more.
- The Vvave music player has a new metadata editor, starts up quicker, and faster scrolling.
- The Pix image viewer has faster scrolling, support for showing image GPS information within the information dialog, geo location tagging for filtering, and more.
- The Nota note taking application has a cleaner UI and new plug-ins.
- Cleaning up and refining the UI for other Maui Apps too.
More details on the Maui 2 changes via this blog post. More details on the Maui UI Framework itself via MauiKit.org.
