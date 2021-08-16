Maui 2 Released For Open-Source UI Framework
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 August 2021 at 06:18 AM EDT. 2 Comments
DESKTOP --
The Maui open-source user interface framework and Maui Apps are out with a new release for those interested in this framework and applications that are designed to work well cross-device as well as largely working cross-platform too.

Maui 2 was announced on Sunday with a number of improvements to the framework itself as well as the Maui 2 Apps.

New to Maui 2 with the MauiKit Frameworks are new widgets, more polished graphical components, and refinements to enhance the experience of Maui apps across devices.

Meanwhile on their default application front, some of the Maui Apps 2 changes include:

- Their Index file manager now can benefit from faster scrolling in the browser, more file thumbnail previews are handled, a flatter/cleaner UI, and more.

- The Vvave music player has a new metadata editor, starts up quicker, and faster scrolling.

- The Pix image viewer has faster scrolling, support for showing image GPS information within the information dialog, geo location tagging for filtering, and more.

- The Nota note taking application has a cleaner UI and new plug-ins.

- Cleaning up and refining the UI for other Maui Apps too.

More details on the Maui 2 changes via this blog post. More details on the Maui UI Framework itself via MauiKit.org.
2 Comments
Related News
FreeRDP 2.4 Released With Support For Multi-Threaded Decoding
Nearly A Decade Later, UPower Still Working Towards 1.0 Release
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
System76 Developing "COSMIC" Desktop Environment For Pop!_OS
Arcan Presents "Pipeworld" Dataflow Computing Interface
XScreenSaver 6.0 Released With Increased Security, Better EGL & GLSL/GLES 3.0 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
DRM Lease Protocol Support Merged For Wayland For VR Headsets
Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation
Intel Preparing Linux Kernel Support For "Unaccepted Memory"