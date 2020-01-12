Marvell Is Plumbing Octeon TX2 Support Into The GCC Compiler
Marvell has been preparing the Octeon TX2 processor support for the GCC compiler, their next-generation version of the (originally Cavium) infrastructure/network processors now based on their ThunderX2 line.

On Saturday a Marvell engineer sent out the initial Octeon TX2 support for the GCC compiler. This Octeon TX2 enablement is based upon the Arm Cortex-A57 models while the company plans to submit their changes in the days ahead. Submitting the "octeontx2" support now at least gets the naming/CPU detection in place with the generic models while moving forward they can submit their changes that optimize the compiler for their processor design's scheduling and cost models.

The patch adds octeontx2 as the generic Marvell Octeon TX2 while there is also octeontx2t98, octeontx2t96, octeontx2t93, octeontx2f95, octeontx2f95n, and octeontx2f95mm cores listed. The initial patch is here while we await the follow-up patches that are more interesting for revealing any TX2 design details.
