Marvell Announces New OCTEON TX2 + OCTEON Fusion CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 2 March 2020 at 09:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
ARM --
Marvell today announced the new OCTEON Fusion processors and a new line in the OCTEON TX2 family.

The OXTEON Fusion line-up is designed for 4G and 5G baseband processing and is built off the OCTEON TX2 platform. The initial Fusion processors is the CN95xx series and is now shipping in volume. More details on the OCTEON Fusion line-up via this press release.

The new OCTEON TX2 for network infrastructure and more ranges from four to 36 core ARMv8 SoCs. The clock speeds on these cores are up to 2.4GHz and the SoCs will support up to 100GbE networking, improved security co-processors, and other improvements over earlier Marvell/Cavium SoCs. More details on the new OCTEON TX2 hardware here.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux Looking To Sunset The Calxeda ARM Server Support
Arm's ASTC Encoder Replaces Its Restrictive EULA With Apache 2.0 License
Arm Has Many Changes On Tap For Linux 5.6 From Spectre/Meltdown Bits To New RNG
Marvell Is Plumbing Octeon TX2 Support Into The GCC Compiler
Linaro Revives "Thermal Pressure" Code For Better Performance When CPUs Running Hot
GCC 10 Adds ARMv8.6-A Targeting, BFloat16 + i8MM Options
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting
Netrunner 20.01 Released For Offering Latest Debian 10 + KDE Plasma Experience