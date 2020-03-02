Marvell Announces New OCTEON TX2 + OCTEON Fusion CPUs

Marvell today announced the new OCTEON Fusion processors and a new line in the OCTEON TX2 family.
The OXTEON Fusion line-up is designed for 4G and 5G baseband processing and is built off the OCTEON TX2 platform. The initial Fusion processors is the CN95xx series and is now shipping in volume. More details on the OCTEON Fusion line-up via this press release.
The new OCTEON TX2 for network infrastructure and more ranges from four to 36 core ARMv8 SoCs. The clock speeds on these cores are up to 2.4GHz and the SoCs will support up to 100GbE networking, improved security co-processors, and other improvements over earlier Marvell/Cavium SoCs. More details on the new OCTEON TX2 hardware here.
