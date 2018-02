Marek Working Towards Even Lower SGPR Register Usage

Yesterday well known open-source AMD developer Marek Olšák landed his RadeonSI 32-bit pointers support for freeing up some scalar general purpose registers (SGPRs) and he's continued with a new patch series to alleviate register usage even more.A set of 13 patches were posted on Saturday by Marek for reducing user SGPR register usage. When using merged tessellation and geometry shader with 64-bit pointers, SGPR register use drops from 18 to 14 but with 32-bit pointers drops from 11 to 6. Other combinations are also saving a few registers. This patch series also happens to be a prerequisite for vertex buffer object (VBO) descriptors in user SGPRs.All the details via this patch series