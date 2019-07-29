Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 July 2019 at 09:18 AM EDT. 45 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Arch-based Linux distribution Manjaro has issued their newest testing update with some controversial changes.

Manjaro is moving ahead with their support of Snap packages spearheaded by Ubuntu/Canonical. Xfce, GNOME, and KDE spins of Manjaro will ship with fpakman for managing of both Snaps and Flatpaks on the system. Fpakman is a GUI for Flatpak/Snap management as an alternative to GNOME Software or KDE Discover.

On Majaro 18.1 this will allow accessing the Snap Store for easier access to more software, like the Spotify music player.

As another controversial move announced yesterday, Manjaro will begin shipping with FreeOffice by default as their office suite. They are bundling the proprietary Softmaker FreeOffice suite with Manjaro in order to provide "the best compatibility" to Microsoft Office.

In other news, Manjaro testing has moved to the Xfce 4.14-pre3 release, many Haskell updates have landed, and they are moving to the latest Linux kernel.

More details in the Manjaro Forums.
45 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Darling Picks Up New Contributors For Its macOS Compatibility Layer On Linux
Mageia 7.1 Released With Systemd Fix For AMD Ryzen 3000 Systems
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Available In Beta Form
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Aiming To PGO More Packages, Use IWD For WiFi Connections
Genode's Sculpt OS 19.07 Brings Performance Improvements
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed