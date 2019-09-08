Arch-based Manjaro Linux Will Pursue Full-Time Maintainers, Ramping Up Efforts

The past eight years Arch-based Manjaro Linux has largely been a hobby effort for this easy to use Linux distribution but moving forward there is a commercial entity being setup and ultimately they will be looking to employ full-time developers/maintainers.
The Manjaro team announced today they have established Manjaro GmbH & Co KG as the corporate entity behind the distribution. This will be the entity sorting out the employment of maintainers and other efforts from sponsorship of Manjaro events to hardware and hosting costs. Donations to Manjaro will be going to its OpenCollective and a to-be-established CommunityBridge account. Manjaro still intends to be an independent, community-driven project.
They were keen to express "The whole team agrees that nothing should change for the running of the project or its relationship with the community. It will remain open and welcoming for all users and contributors."
More details on this new entity for Manjaro Linux can be found via today's announcement. This move is being done with advisement by Blue Systems.
