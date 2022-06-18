Arch-Based Manjaro Linux 21.3 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Arch Linux on 18 June 2022 at 06:16 AM EDT. 13 Comments
ARCH LINUX --
For fans of the desktop-minded, easy-to-use Manjaro Linux distribution that is built atop Arch, the Manjaro 21.3 "Ruah" release was christened this weekend.

Manjaro 21.3 is the latest stable milestone for this distribution built on Arch Linux. Manjaro 21.3 features improved Calamares installation support for LUKS partitions, GNOME 42 is now available as one of its desktop offerings, the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 is available too (sadly no Plasma 5.25 yet), and Xfce 4.16 rounds out their desktop flavors.

The Linux 5.15 LTS kernel is being used by default. Plus Manjaro 21.3 has a variety of other package updates and changes pulled in from Arch.

Those wanting to learn more about Manjaro 21.3 can do so via this morning's release announcement accompanied by download links.
13 Comments
Related News
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Arch Linux Installer Preparing FIDO2 Support For Handling Disk Encryption
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
Arch-Based EndeavourOS "Apollo" Released
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
Levente Polyak Re-Elected Arch Linux Project Leader
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Apple M1 Affected By "PACMAN" Hardware Vulnerability In Arm Pointer Authentication
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
PipeWire 0.3.52 Released To Continue Enhancing Linux Audio/Video Streams
With A Few Lines Of Code, AMD's Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 5.20
AMD Talks Up Zen 4 AVX-512, Genoa, Siena & More At Financial Analyst Day
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation