Arch-Based Manjaro Linux 21.3 Released

For fans of the desktop-minded, easy-to-use Manjaro Linux distribution that is built atop Arch, the Manjaro 21.3 "Ruah" release was christened this weekend.
Manjaro 21.3 is the latest stable milestone for this distribution built on Arch Linux. Manjaro 21.3 features improved Calamares installation support for LUKS partitions, GNOME 42 is now available as one of its desktop offerings, the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 is available too (sadly no Plasma 5.25 yet), and Xfce 4.16 rounds out their desktop flavors.
The Linux 5.15 LTS kernel is being used by default. Plus Manjaro 21.3 has a variety of other package updates and changes pulled in from Arch.
Those wanting to learn more about Manjaro 21.3 can do so via this morning's release announcement accompanied by download links.
