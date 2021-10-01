Manjaro 21.2 Released With Better Btrfs Support, Linux 5.15 LTS Powered
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 December 2021 at 02:00 PM EST. 2 Comments
Arch-based Manjaro Linux is out with version 21.2 "Qonos" ahead of the holidays in offering some nice incremental updates for this popular enthusiast distribution.

First up, Manjaro 21.2 continues improving its Calamares-based installer. With Manjaro 21.1 back in August there were some Btrfs file-system support improvements and that continued for 21.2. Manjaro 21.2 has an improved default sub-volume layout for better snapshots/rollbacks, swapfile support on Btrfs, and other installation improvements.

The Linux 5.15 LTS kernel is powering Manjaro 21.2 by default. Manjaro 21.2 also offers a wealth of updated packages including GNOME 41.2, KDE Plasma 5.23, KDE Applications 21.12, and Xfce 4.16.

Downloads and more details on Manjaro 21.2 over on Manjaro.org.
