Manjaro 20.2 is now available as the latest stable version of this Arch Linux derived distribution focused on providing a pleasant and easy-to-use desktop experience.
Manjaro 20.2 is powered by the Linux 5.9 kernel for offering the latest Linux hardware support, improvements were made to their Calamares-based installer, the Manjaro Application Utility has seen many improvements, improved keybindings, and more. Linux 5.4 LTS is also offered as an alternative kernel on Manjaro's minimal ISO.
The GNOME desktop version makes use of the latest GNOME 3.38 packages. For non-NVIDIA hardware, Manjaro 20.2 on GNOME is now defaulting to the Wayland-based session rather than X11.
Other desktop spins of Manjaro 20.2 include making use of KDE Plasma 5.20 and Xfce 4.14.
More details on the new Manjaro 20.2 Linux release via Manjaro.org.
