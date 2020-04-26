Manjaro 20.0 Released With Its Flagship Easy-To-Use, Arch-Based Xfce Desktop Distro
26 April 2020
Manjaro 20.0 "Lysia" is out today with its flagship Xfce spin as well as its GNOME and KDE editions for this popular, desktop-minded, Arch-based Linux distribution.

Manjaro 20.0 with its Xfce version is now offering a polished Xfce 4.14 based desktop. Besides pulling in the newest Xfce components, Manjaro 20.0 is using a new theme and other improvements. Their KDE version is using Plasma 5.18 and GNOME 3.36 rounds out their primary desktop offerings.

Manjaro 20.0 also has Pamac 9.4 for the latest package management work, including Snap and Flatpak support both being enabled by default. Manjaro Architect is also supporting OpenZFS-based installations with shipping the needed kernel modules.

Making use of the Linux 5.6 kernel and other bleeding-edge software components ensures Manjaro 20.0 has good out-of-the-box hardware support.

More details on Manjaro 20.0 at Manjaro.org. Fresh benchmarks of Manjaro 20.0 and the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Fedora 32 coming up soon on Phoronix.
