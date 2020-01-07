Manjaro 19.0 Preview Images For KDE + GNOME Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 January 2020 at 08:00 PM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
For fans of the easy-to-use Arch-based Manjaro Linux distribution, 19.0 preview images as the first test builds have begun to surface.

These first preview builds of Manjaro 19.0 are based on the Linux 5.4 kernel, introduce NVIDIA PRIME support paired with their latest proprietary driver, theme updates, Oracle VM VirtualBox support fixes, and many other package updates for this Arch Linux based platform.


As of writing, available so far for the Manjaro 19.0 preview builds are the GNOME and KDE spins.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenMandriva Is The Latest Linux Distribution Using Zstd To Compress Packages
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Bootlin Working To Boost OpenWrt Security With SELinux + DM-Verity
Jolla Making Plans For Sailfish OS In 2020
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 20 Released To Ring In The New Year, Free Of 32-Bit Support
Debian's Excitement In The 2010s From Big Releases To Systemd Usage To Powering SteamOS
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork