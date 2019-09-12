Manjaro 18.1 "Juhraya" is now available as the newest six-month feature release to this Arch Linux based operating system.
Manjaro 18.1 pulls in the latest Arch packages and has various other improvements on its own. One of the most user-facing changes with Manjaro 18.1 comes at installation time where the user now has their choice of office suite: users can continue selecting LibreOffice as what's been the default, go for the free but proprietary FreeOffice, or have no office suite installed. Manjaro's decision to offer the proprietary Freeoffice in its distribution is what caused controversy recently but the developers prefer content with that decision with FreeOffice dealing better with some document formats and features than LibreOffice.
Manjaro 18.1 also offers Flatpak and Snap packages support out-of-the=box and provides the Bauh graphical package management tool for dealing with these sandboxed apps. Xfce 4.14, KDE Plasma 5.16, and GNOME 3.32 are the desktop versions availale for Manjaro 18.1.
More details on Manjaro 18.1 for this increasingly popular Linux distribution can be found at Manjaro.org.
