For those looking at an easy-to-use Arch Linux desktop experience, Manjaro Linux -- like Antergos -- fills that void. Manjaro today is celebrating their big "18.0" release.
Manjaro-Illyria 18.0 was just announced with their flagship Xfce desktop edition. Xfce 4.13 with the latest components are shipped atop their Arch-based stack. For Manjaro 18.0 there has been a lot of polishing to the UI/UX, Linux 4.19.0 is used as the default kernel with the latest hardware support, Manjaro Settings Manager offers up various improvements, the newest Pamac, and a range of other package updates.
More details on the Manjaro 18.0 stable release can be found via the Manjaro Forums.
