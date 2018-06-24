For fans of the Arch-based Manjaro Linux distribution, the third beta of their next major update is now available for evaluation.Manjaro 18.0 Beta 3 in its default Xfce flavor is available as of today. This third beta offers updated themes, the latest Pamac, an updated version of the Calamares installer, and updated Xfce packages. Manjaro 18.0 is currently relying upon the latest point release of the Linux 4.16 kernel.

More details on Manjaro 18.0 Beta 3 are available via today's announcement . Manjaro 18.0 Beta 3 Xfce can be downloaded here