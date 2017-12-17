The official release is near for the Arch-based Manjaro 17.1 Linux distribution.
Manjaro 17.1 "Hakoila" is the version that's been in development since the Manjaro 17.0 release in March. Besides many updated packages from Arch in this time, the GNOME edition of Manjaro 17.1 has switched to using Wayland by default over X11.
This is also their first release since dropping 32-bit / i686 support.
The Xfce, KDE, and GNOME editions of Manjaro 17.1-RC1 are available for testing. Download from the preview release page.
