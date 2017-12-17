Manjaro 17.1 Release Candidate 1 Arrives, GNOME Session Switches To Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 December 2017 at 02:32 PM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The official release is near for the Arch-based Manjaro 17.1 Linux distribution.

Manjaro 17.1 "Hakoila" is the version that's been in development since the Manjaro 17.0 release in March. Besides many updated packages from Arch in this time, the GNOME edition of Manjaro 17.1 has switched to using Wayland by default over X11.

This is also their first release since dropping 32-bit / i686 support.

The Xfce, KDE, and GNOME editions of Manjaro 17.1-RC1 are available for testing. Download from the preview release page.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Amazon Linux 2 Rolls Out For EC2, On-Site Virtual Machine Images
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
ROSA Desktop Fresh R10 Still Lets You Pick Between KDE 4 & Plasma 5
ReactOS 0.4.7 Released As The Latest For "Open-Source Windows"
System76 Continues Refining Their Pop!_OS
Alpine Linux 3.7 Brings EFI Support, Installer Option For GRUB
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
Haiku OS Is Very Close To Their Long Awaited Beta, New Repository Working
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show