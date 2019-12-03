The Panfrost Gallium3D driver that is the open-source OpenGL community-led driver for supporting Arm Mali Midgard/Bifrost architectures now has stable support for the T720 GPU.
The T720 is now enabled in Mesa 20.0-devel with the GPU support being equal to that of the already supported T760 and alongside other Mali GPUs like the T820/T860.
The Mali T720 is a mid-range Midgard 3rd Gen GPU that has been out for over a half-decade in SoCs like the Samsung Exynos 7580 and Mediatek MT6735/MT6753.
The Mali T720 had some tiling changes and other quirks to work out in the support by Collabora's Tomeu Vizoso and Alyssa Rosenzweig being being enabled. But now for next quarter's Mesa 20.0 release it looks like the T720 support is in good standing.
Add A Comment