Linux 5.20 + Mesa 22.2 To Allow Conformant Mali G57 OpenGL ES 3.1 Support

With Panfrost Gallium3D patches landing today into Mesa 22.2 and Panfrost DRM kernel driver support slated to land for the Linux 5.20 cycle later this summer, the Mali G57 GPU has conformant OpenGL ES 3.1 support on this open-source driver and the first Mali GPU of the Valhall generation to have this achievement following the Panfrost driver's successes for the older Bifrost and Midgard architectures.
The Khronos Group has formally recognized the Panfrost driver's Arm Mali-G57 support as being conformant to OpenGL ES 3.1 per the coformance test suite results. This testing was done with a MediaTek MT8192 SoC found in some Chromebooks.
The Mesa patches are all set for Mesa 22.2 that will debut as stable in August.
On the Linux kernel side, the Panfrost DRM patches didn't land in time for making it into DRM-Next with the recent Linux 5.19 merge window. As such the kernel code for Mali-G57 will come when the Linux 5.20 cycle kicks off.
Panfrost lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig of Collabora has blogged more about this open-source OpenGL ES 3.1 driver accomplishment.
The Mali G57 is a 1st Gen Valhall GPU launched in 2019. Also part of that generation is Mali G77 while still to be tackled is the newer 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen Valhall graphics too. Valhall is also ultimately capable of OpenGL ES 3.2 and Vulkan 1.2.
