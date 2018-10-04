Apple Magic Trackpad 2 Driver Support Queued In Linux 4.20~5.0
The patches written by Google/ChromeOS developers to support the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 that we were talking about a few days back have now been queued ahead of the next Linux kernel cycle.

On Wednesday the code was merged to the hid-next Git tree handled by HID subsystem maintainer Jiri Kosina of SUSE. It's merged and thus years after launch the Magic Trackpad 2 via both the USB wired and Bluetooth wireless interfaces will be able to work out-of-the-box on the Linux desktop.

The code will be mainlined later this month when the merge cycle opens up for what will either be called Linux 4.20 or 5.0.
