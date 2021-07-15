For those that find themselves using an Apple Magic Mouse, the finger-sliding scrolling experience should be improved come Linux 5.15.
Just days after the end of the Linux 5.14 merge window, another one of the early features queuing in the respective "-next" branches for Linux 5.15 is the Magic Mouse driver supporting high resolution scrolling.
HID-next has merged high resolution scrolling into the "magicmouse" driver for supporting high resolution scrolling on the Apple Magic Mouse Gen1/Gen2 mice.
The Magic Mouse doesn't have a traditional scroll wheel but relies on finger sliding movement on the surface of the mouse. To now the Magic Mouse scrolling on Linux has been a "suboptimal user experience" while with high resolution scrolling it's closer to matching the actual finger movement.
Linux 5.15 will be out later this year. It was just recently as well with Linux 5.13 that the driver added Magic Mouse 2 support upstream.
