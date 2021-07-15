Apple Magic Mouse To Support High Resolution Scrolling With Linux 5.15
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 July 2021 at 06:27 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For those that find themselves using an Apple Magic Mouse, the finger-sliding scrolling experience should be improved come Linux 5.15.

Just days after the end of the Linux 5.14 merge window, another one of the early features queuing in the respective "-next" branches for Linux 5.15 is the Magic Mouse driver supporting high resolution scrolling.

HID-next has merged high resolution scrolling into the "magicmouse" driver for supporting high resolution scrolling on the Apple Magic Mouse Gen1/Gen2 mice.

The Magic Mouse doesn't have a traditional scroll wheel but relies on finger sliding movement on the surface of the mouse. To now the Magic Mouse scrolling on Linux has been a "suboptimal user experience" while with high resolution scrolling it's closer to matching the actual finger movement.


Linux 5.15 will be out later this year. It was just recently as well with Linux 5.13 that the driver added Magic Mouse 2 support upstream.
Add A Comment
Related News
Libre-SOC Test ASIC Going To Fabrication, Using TSMC 180nm Process
Linux 5.14 Now Handles The Microsoft Xbox One Select/Share Button On Its Controllers
CXL Bring-Up Continues - More Infrastructure For Linux 5.14, "More Meat" For Linux 5.15
Linux 5.14 POWERs Up The Microwatt Soft CPU Core
Linux 5.14 Picks Up Support For A Tiny & Inexpensive MIPS IoT Single Board Computer
Linux 5.14 Ready With Light Sensor + Human Presence Detection For Newer AMD Laptops
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games