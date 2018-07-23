Magic Leap Joins The Khronos Group

The latest company joining The Khronos Group to promote cross-platform industry APIs is Magic Leap.Magic Leap is the company that has already raised more than $1.4 billion USD from the likes of Google, AT&T, and Alibaba for their head-mounted virtual retinal display. Their technology is really slick and has been in development now for eight years.The video below shows off some of their tech in the Magic Leap One, their initial product:

It will be great to see Magic Leap get involved with Vulkan, OpenXR, and other standards around VR. Khronos confirmed the news of Magic Leap becoming a member via Khronos.org