Mageia 8 Linux OS Is Inching Closer To Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 November 2020 at 03:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
"The road to get Mageia 8 is winding, slow but steady," begins the project's latest status update.

It's been a quiet few months after Mageia 8 Alpha shipped back in January and was succeeded by the Mageia 8 Beta in August. This Mandrake/Mandriva-derived Linux distribution has been working to transition off Python 2, switch to Zstd for RPM package compression, better their Arm support, and better support the likes of F2FS and NILFS2, among other improvements for the latest iteration of Mageia Linux.

Though with all the work at hand and always in need of resources/volunteers, the road to Mageia 8 hasn't been too speedy. In today's status update of it being "on its way" they have now switched over to the Linux 5.9 kernel and will likely be using Linux 5.10 LTS for the final release, systemd 246 is at play, GCC 10.2 and LLVM 10.0.1 are the compilers, and numerous other key packages have been updated.

Mageia 8 also has the GNOME Wayland session available as an alternative to their X.Org Server 1.20.9 stack. With Mageia 8 also providing KDE Plasma 5.20.2 and Qt 5.15.1, there is the likelihood of at least offering a Wayland session preview there too but X11 will remain the default.

Blocking Mageia 8 from releasing currently are some 300+ packages failing to build, ~70 security related issues left to address, the NVIDIA driver doesn't yet support Linux 5.9+ for OpenCL/CUDA, and other blocker bugs. Once more of these issues are ironed out a second beta release is still expected before the official Mageia 8 release.

More details on the Mageia 8 status via the Mageia.org blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arch Linux Conference 2020 Material Now Available
OpenSolaris-Derived OmniOS CE Updated With A Ton Of Changes
OpenIndiana 2020.10 Released For Continuing Where OpenSolaris Left Off
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved Memory Management
Linux-Based TrueNAS SCALE Alpha Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week