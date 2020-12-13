Mageia 8 Beta 2 Released With A Platter Of Updated Packages

Mageia 8 Beta 1 came all the way back in August while ahead of Christmas that has now been succeeded by a second beta release for this Mandriva/Mandrake-derived Linux distribution.
Mageia 8 has been admittedly slow to see its release as the developers involved have been working on killing off their remaining Python 2 usage, switching to Zstd for RPM packages, improving the ARM support, and better supporting the likes of the F2FS and NILFFS2 file-system coverage.
With this weekend's Mageia 8 Beta 2 release they have transitioned to Linux 5.9 but plan to move over to Linux 5.10 LTS very soon, upgraded to GCC 10.2.1 and Glibc 2.32, and on the desktop front are now packaging GNOME 3.38.1 / KDE Plasma 5.20.4 / Cinnamon 4.8.2 / Xfce 4.15.2 / MATE 1.24. There are also other updated packages like the recently released PHP 8.0.
More details on the Mageia 8 Beta 2 release via Mageia.org. Mageia 7 was released back in July 2019 so hopefully it won't be too much longer before Mageia 8 is ready to shine.
