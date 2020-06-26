Mageia 8 Alpha 1 is out this morning as the newest version of this Linux distribution that originates from the once legendary Mandrake Linux.
Mageia 8 has been working on better ARM support, they have nearly wrapped up their Python 2 removal effort, RPM package metadata is now compressed with Zstd rather than XZ for faster processing, the Linux 5.7 kernel is powering the distro, various packaging improvements, Mageia Control Center enhancements, and a newer KDE Plasma stack for the default desktop experience.
More details on all of the Mageia 8 changes so far via the release notes. Mageia 8 Alpha 1 can be downloaded from all of the project mirrors. The Mageia 8 schedule puts the final release to come out likely in mid-September while there will be several betas and release candidates prior to that big release.
