While Mageia 7 released at the start of July for this Mandrake/Mandriva-derived Linux distribution, out today is already Mageia 7.1 as a rush release to fix AMD Zen 2 support.
Mageia 7.1's principal change is a patched version of systemd to workaround the RdRand issue on AMD Zen 2 (Ryzen 3000 series) processors.
AMD has fixed the issue with a BIOS update that at the end of last week they released to their motherboard partners though it could still be some days/weeks before all the popular motherboards are patched. Thus at least for the interim there is Mageia 7.1 joining the likes of Pop_OS! releasing updated ISOs to help their AMD Linux users upgrading to the new Ryzen 3000 series processors in being able to boot the system.
Besides the patched version of systemd, Mageia 7.1 also ships with all bug/security fixes to its packages up to this point.
The brief Mageia 7.1 release announcement can be read on the Mageia blog.
