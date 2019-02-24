Available this weekend for testing is the second beta release of the long-awaited Mageia 7 Linux distribution.
Back in early December marked the Mageia 7 beta while today the second beta has been issued. Mageia 7.0 Beta 2 is built with the Linux 4.20 kernel, the latest release candidate of Mesa 19.0, RPM 4.14, KDE PLasma 5.14.2, GNOME 3.30, LibreOffice 6.2, Firefox 64, and the other latest bleeding-edge open-source packages.
Mageia 7.0 is progressing towards its stable release, but they still intend to land KDE Plasma 5.15, the latest Qt5 tool-kit, GNOME 3.32 due out next month, and other updates.
For this second beta they also made improvements to their ARM (AArch64) architecture port as well as better handling laptops with Optimus graphics.
More details on Mageia 7.0 Beta 2 via the project's blog.
A third beta of Mageia 7 is expected after the debut of GNOME 3.32. Following that third and final beta will be their version freeze followed by the start of the release candidate(s). Details on all of the changes since Mageia 6 can be found via the work-in-progress release notes. There's a lot in store since the release of Mageia 6 in July 2017! Of similar lineage with roots going back to Mandriva/Mandrake, OpenMandriva Lx 4 is also due to ship this year.
