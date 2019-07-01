Mageia 7 Sets Sail With Linux 5.1, KDE Plasma 5.15.4 Desktop
The Mageia Linux distribution of Mandriva/Mandrake descent is kicking off July by shipping Mageia 7, two years after the debut of Mageia 6.

Mageia 7 features a wealth of package upgrades compared to Mageia 6 including the Linux 5.1 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop by default, the Mesa 19.1 open-source graphics drivers, DNF 4.2.6, Firefox 67, and many other updates.

Mageia 7 also brings enhanced ARMv7/AArch64 support compared to the original Arm support from Mageia 6, better hardware support, installation fixes, RPM 4.14 usage, using DNF as an alternative to URPMI, AppStream support, rEFInd boot manager is supported as an alternative to GRUB2, and various other updates.

More details on Mageia 7 via the Mageia blog and release notes.
