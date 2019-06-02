Next month will be two years since Mageia 6 shipped while the long Mageia 7 release cycle is just about over with the availability this weekend of the release candidate.
Mageia 7 RC is expected to be the last test release before officially shipping Mageia 7. In this release candidate they have shifted the base to using the Linux 5.1.15 kernel, RPM 4.14.2 + DNF 4.2.6, Mesa 19.1 drivers, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, GNOME 3.32, and various other updated packages.
During this long Mageia 7 cycle the developers have been working on ARM support, adding DNF as an alternative to URPMI, tooling improvements, and a whole slew of package updates.
More details on today's Mageia 7 Release Candidate debut can be found via the Mageia Blog.
