Mageia 7 Release Candidate Ships With Linux 5.1 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, Mesa 19.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 June 2019 at 07:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Next month will be two years since Mageia 6 shipped while the long Mageia 7 release cycle is just about over with the availability this weekend of the release candidate.

Mageia 7 RC is expected to be the last test release before officially shipping Mageia 7. In this release candidate they have shifted the base to using the Linux 5.1.15 kernel, RPM 4.14.2 + DNF 4.2.6, Mesa 19.1 drivers, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, GNOME 3.32, and various other updated packages.

During this long Mageia 7 cycle the developers have been working on ARM support, adding DNF as an alternative to URPMI, tooling improvements, and a whole slew of package updates.

More details on today's Mageia 7 Release Candidate debut can be found via the Mageia Blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Genode OS 19.05 Adds 64-bit ARM, Uses C++17 By Default
Illumos-Powered OmniOS Gets Updated Against MDS / ZombieLoad Vulnerabilities
Arch-Based Antergos Linux Distribution Calls It Quits
OpenIndiana Hipster 2019.04 Brings MATE 1.22, More Python 3 Porting
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 RC Released, Rebases To LLVM Clang 8, Java 12, Linux 5.1
Solaris/Illumos-Based OmniOS Ships New LTS Release With Better Hardware Support
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
Linux 5.1 Hit By A Data Loss Bug Due To Overly Aggressive FSTRIM
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Linux 5.2-rc2 Kernel Released As The "Golden Lions"
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Firefox 68 Integrates BigInt Support