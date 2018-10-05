The Mageia Linux distribution with its lineage going back to Mandriva and before that Mandrake is out with a slightly updated OS this weekend.
Mageia 6.1 is out now as the point release to Mageia 6 that debuted in July 2017. Most notable with the Magea 6.1 update is a newer kernel build, which is using the Linux 4.14 series due to its LTS status. Linux 4.14.70 LTS is at play as well as an updated NVIDIA binary driver for better GPU support.
This update is also shipping with GNOME Shell 3.24.3, KDE Plasma 5.12.2, Chromium 68, Firefox 60.2, LibreOffice 5.3.7.2, VLC 3.0.2, and other updated packages.
Those wanting to learn more can do so at Mageia.org.
