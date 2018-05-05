A Big Batch Of Mageia 6 Updates Are Coming

The Mandriva-forked Mageia 6 Linux distribution is nearly one year old, but a big batch of updates is en route to freshen up this distribution to reminisce over the grand days of Mandrake Linux.
Inbound for Mageia 6 updates are updates to Qt5, KDE Frameworks 5, Plasma 5, KDE, and LXQt. The updates are forthcoming while they will soon begin working to produce and test Mageia 6.1 ISO images that contain all of these updates. Also included are security updates for a slew of other packages.
Following the release of Mageia 6.1, developers will turn their focus to working on Mageia 7, which is already under development.
Mageia Linux users can learn more via this blog post.
3 Comments