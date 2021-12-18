Mediatek MT8192 Kompanio 820 Display Support Staged For Linux 5.17
Display support for the Mediatek MT8192 SoC is expected to land for the upcoming Linux 5.17 SoC.

The Mediatek Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver changes were submitted this week for DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle kicking off in January.

Most notable with this round of Mediatek DRM driver updates is enabling the MT8192 SoC. Only about 500 lines of new code were necessary for getting the display support going. The MT8192 is better known as the Mediatek Kompanio 820 and is found within various Chromebooks.


The Mediatek Kompanio 820 is made up of four Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores while featuring Arm Mali-G57 graphics, but the Mediatek DRM driver is just about the display support for the SoC and not the GPU. The SoC was announced at the end of 2020 and has been found in some Chromebooks since earlier this year.

The full list of Mediatek DRM driver patches slated for Linux 5.17 can be found via this pull request.
