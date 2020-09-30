Mediatek MT76 WiFi Driver Seeing Nice Improvements For Linux 5.10
30 September 2020
For those making use of the "MT76" WiFi driver for Mediatek MT76 series wireless support, the Linux 5.10 kernel should be a nice upgrade.

The MT76 Linux driver covers a wide range of Mediatek wireless ASICs and with Linux 5.10 has a number of improvements, particularly around better performance.

Hitting net-next last week for Linux 5.10 were the MT76 changes including better runtime power management for the MT7663 ASIC, various performance improvements, SDIO support fixes, MT7622 fixes, offload enhancements, and other code cleanups.

With the performance improvements there is a significant reduction in interrupt load to "a small fraction" of what it was before with the MT7615 and newer.
