MSM-Next Bringing A6xx Performance Improvements, Fixes To The Linux Kernel

Freedreno/MSM maintainer Rob Clark sent in his MSM-next pull request on Sunday of new feature material slated for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel.
This Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for the Qualcomm SoCs is bringing a number of code clean-ups/fixes as well as a GPU preemption optimization and Adreno 6xx series performance improvements. Up to now it looks like this latest-generation Adreno 600 hardware was stuck to running at its minimum clock speeds (like the Nouveau driver's notorious limitation on recent hardware).
There are also some crash fixes, cursor support, and other low-level improvements.
The complete list of changes for the MSM driver in this next kernel cycle can be found via dri-devel.
